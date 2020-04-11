JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €288.85 ($335.87).

