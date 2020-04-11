Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Jianpu Technology’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FINV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 336,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,562. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

About Jianpu Technology

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (FINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.