Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) PT Lowered to $17.00

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JCAP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE JCAP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 328,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,956. The company has a market cap of $316.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,368.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,485 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,385 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

