Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) PT Lowered to $17.00

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on JCAP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
NYSE JCAP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 328,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,956. The company has a market cap of $316.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $22.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,385 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
