Jefferies Financial Group Trims Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Target Price to GBX 520

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rentokil Initial to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 545 ($7.17) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 448.50 ($5.90).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 392.30 ($5.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total value of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

