Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SUMCO CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

