Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €210.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €221.64 ($257.72).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.