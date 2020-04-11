Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €34.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.11 ($39.67).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €25.67 ($29.85) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.77. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.