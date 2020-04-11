Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $15.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 1,898,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,311. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

