Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $80,360.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Brent Johnson sold 100 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,003.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Brent Johnson sold 492 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $9,844.92.

On Thursday, March 5th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $139,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Brent Johnson sold 13,010 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $312,240.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $265,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $19.99 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 202,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 117,268 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iradimed by 4,474.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

