Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,671. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,578 shares of company stock worth $118,607,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

