Iqvia Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iqvia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iqvia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $994,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,578 shares of company stock worth $118,607,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

