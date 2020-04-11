Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Down 3.4% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $6,476.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 354.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,363,316 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

