Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 566% compared to the typical daily volume of 451 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of BIG opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. Big Lots’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $14,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

