Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,006 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 put options.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.40 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

