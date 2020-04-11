Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after purchasing an additional 388,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 802,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

