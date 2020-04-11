Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.