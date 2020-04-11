Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $272.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $312.00 to $272.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.53.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,336. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.06 and a 200-day moving average of $264.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuit by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

