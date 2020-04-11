International Public Partnerships Ltd (INPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.59 on June 19th

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON INPP opened at GBX 157.60 ($2.07) on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.80 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
