International Public Partnerships Ltd (INPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.59 on June 19th

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON INPP opened at GBX 157.60 ($2.07) on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.80 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

