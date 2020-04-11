International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen cut shares of International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

International Money Express stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.06. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

