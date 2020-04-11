Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite) will likely continue to support its financials. Moreover, low level of compensation expense and increase in emerging market customer base are expected to support the company’s profitability. Further, strong balance sheet position is expected to enable it to continue enhancing shareholder value through steady capital deployments. However, persistently mounting expenses mainly due to technology upgrades and continued investment in franchise remains a major near-term concern. Elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, the company's revenues are expected to be hampered to some extent because of relatively lower interest rates.”

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBKR. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.