Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives $50.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Instructure has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Instructure had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Instructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Instructure by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

