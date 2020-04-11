Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives $50.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.77.
A number of research analysts have commented on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE INST opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Instructure has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Instructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Instructure by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Instructure Company Profile
Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.
