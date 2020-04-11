Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,938,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,135,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $7,283.13.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 4,904 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $5,051.12.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $26,800.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $30,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

