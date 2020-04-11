Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $56,085.28 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC opened at $43.29 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $15,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

