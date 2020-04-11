Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $56,085.28 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SMTC opened at $43.29 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $15,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.