Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $15,697,800.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $262.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

