Insider Buying: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,980,000.00 in Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Passage Bio stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.