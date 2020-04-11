Insider Buying: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Acquires $15,560.00 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 4,000 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $15,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.13. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.43%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

HCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

