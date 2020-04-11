INO COIN (INO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $461,179.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00023540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $289.80 million and $461,179.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 354.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

