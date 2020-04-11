Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.06

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.13. Ingenia Communities Group shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 2,031,582 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.39. The stock has a market cap of $901.91 million and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In related news, insider Simon Owen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of A$340,000.00 ($241,134.75).

About Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.