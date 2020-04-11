Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $0.70. Infrastructure India shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 535,541 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42.

About Infrastructure India (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with both capital growth and income by investing in assets in the Indian infrastructure sector, with particular focus on assets and projects related to energy and transport. The Company’s portfolio of investments include Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited, which is a supply chain transportation and container infrastructure company; Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads Private Limited, which is an operator of an approximately 125 kilometers toll road in western Madhya Pradesh; India Hydropower Development Company LLC, which develops, owns and operates small hydropower projects; Indian Energy Limited, which is a power producer focused on renewable energy, and Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation Limited, which is an approximately 400 megawatts hydropower project located on the Narmada River near Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

