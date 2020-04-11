India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,353,528 shares changing hands.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of India Globalization Capital worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

