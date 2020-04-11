ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.60

Shares of ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $9.42. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 227,828 shares.

The company has a market cap of $18.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

