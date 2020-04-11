IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.25. IMF Bentham shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 713,547 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $848.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. IMF Bentham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

In other IMF Bentham news, insider Michael Kay acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.11 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of A$82,140.00 ($58,255.32).

IMF Bentham Company Profile (ASX:IMF)

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

