ImageCoin Trading Up 34.2% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $497,064.11 and $1.19 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004144 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001116 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,470,630 coins and its circulating supply is 8,921,130 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

