II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $37.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. 1,759,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,300. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.