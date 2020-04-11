IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.21. IGO shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get IGO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.