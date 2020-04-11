Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 228.60 ($3.01).

IBST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish acquired 30,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11). Also, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

Shares of IBST stock traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 191 ($2.51). 2,707,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $781.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.51.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

