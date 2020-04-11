Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $352.74

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $352.74 and traded as low as $277.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $289.00, with a volume of 57,021 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.06.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.