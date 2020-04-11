Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBAN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,653,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,436,230. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after buying an additional 328,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,787,000 after purchasing an additional 605,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 327,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.