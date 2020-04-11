Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $600,107.48

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $600,107.48 and approximately $49,679.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox and Upbit. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 314.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02700757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

