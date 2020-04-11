Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,899. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

