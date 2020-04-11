HT&E (ASX:HT1) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.24. HT&E shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 54,945 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.58. The stock has a market cap of $355.89 million and a PE ratio of -25.40.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HT&E’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. HT&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

