Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

HLI traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. 408,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,705. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,853,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,251,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,121 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

