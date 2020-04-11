Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $11.50

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,532,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877,948. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

