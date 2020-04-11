Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

