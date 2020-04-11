HOQU Hits 24-Hour Volume of $793,064.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. HOQU has a total market cap of $146,428.47 and $793,064.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 314.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02700757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.