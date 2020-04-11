Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $250.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $268.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.04.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.95. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.