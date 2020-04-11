Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOLX. Barclays lowered their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,874. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 5,553.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,457 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after acquiring an additional 847,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hologic by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 787,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

