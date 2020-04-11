Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €126.00 ($146.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of FRA HOT traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €70.40 ($81.86). 243,908 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hochtief has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($203.49). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.70.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

