Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLT. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hilton Hotels from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of HLT opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

