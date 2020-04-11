Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 7,535,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040,186. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,196,000 after buying an additional 125,452 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

